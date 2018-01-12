WINTER STORM ALERT: Temps to plummet, turning rain to ice, snow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky are under winter storm advisories ahead of Friday’s expected ice, sleet, and snow.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas north and west of Nashville. This is where significant ice accumulation is possible along with snowfall

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the rest of the region where ice will cause hazardous road conditions then a minor accumulation of snowfall. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Several school districts have already closed ahead of the winter weather, including Metro Nashville Public Schools, Clarksville-Montgomery County, Rutherford, Wilson and Williamson counties. Visit wkrn.com/closings for a full list of school closures and delays.

Hazardous travel is expected for most locations today as our first winter storm of the season bares down. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Freezing rain and sleet begin early in the morning for areas west of I-65. Ice comes into the metro mid-morning, during the commute, then moves towards the plateau before noon. Highest ice totals range from Hopkinsville to Clarksville, Ashland City, Dickson, and to Lobelville.

Bridges and overpasses ice over first, then secondary roads and even major highways will have significant problems. Travel is not advised all day. In areas where the highest ice accumulations occur, tree branches could break off and fall easily.

TDOT says it has replenished their salt supplies across all 95 counties, and crews have readied snow plows and brine trucks.

Even colder air jet in turning ice to snow. A coating for areas south by Alabama. Around 1 inch, along I-40, including Nashville. More to the north and west with 1 to 2 inches by Clarksville to southern Kentucky.

The storm wraps up at night and bitterly cold temperatures remain all weekend and into next week.

Downed trees could be a concern in some areas due to the storm. To report a power outage in Nashville, call NES at 615-234-0000. You will need the NES account number, meter number, or phone number associated with your account for the system to recognize your outage. You can also visit NESpower.com to check the latest outage map.

