Truck dangles from rock wall near I-40/440 split

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A truck is dangling from a rock wall near the Interstate 40/440 East split Friday morning.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the truck slid down the hill and onto the wall. No one was inside when it happened and no injuries were reported.

Driving conditions are expected to worsen as rain eventually turns to snow later Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas north and west of Nashville. This is where significant ice accumulation is possible along with snowfall.

Highest ice totals range from Hopkinsville to Clarksville, Ashland City, Dickson, and to Lobelville.

Bridges and overpasses ice over first, then secondary roads and even major highways will have significant problems. Travel is not advised all day. In areas where the highest ice accumulations occur, tree branches could break off and fall easily.

TDOT says it has replenished their salt supplies across all 95 counties, and crews have readied snow plows and brine trucks. Click here to view the TDOT SmartWay map.

—

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Stay up to date with the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Check the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.