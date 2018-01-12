String of crashes closes I-40 West in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A string of crashes closed Interstate 40 West in Henderson County.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. near Natchez Trace State Park on the snow-covered roadway.

Multiple vehicles were involved, including tractor-trailers and a TDOT Help truck. As of this time, there are no reports of injuries.

Westbound traffic is affected with roadway completely closed as crews work to clear the area. Traffic is reportedly backed up for several miles.

