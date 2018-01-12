Semi partially falls off overpass on I-65 North in White House

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A semi carrying two trailers appeared to be partially dangling off an overpass in White House Friday afternoon.

Cameras provided by the Tennessee Department of Transportation show that while the truck’s cab and first trailer remain on the roadway, the second trailer has fallen off.

Authorities arrived at the scene at 2:30 p.m., closing one lane of traffic near State Route 79. Traffic is slowed through the area but able to pass through.

The road is expected to reopen at 4 p.m. It’s not yet known if anyone was injured. Further details weren’t released.

See the current traffic conditions at wkrn.com/traffic.

Friday’s weather made travel hazardous across the entire state with rain turning to sleet and heavy snow in some areas. Click here to read the latest.