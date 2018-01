NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Passengers were deboarded from a plane Friday afternoon after it nearly went off the taxiway.

Nashville airport officials said the nose gear of United Airlines Flight 4696 went into the grassy air off one of the taxiways.

No one was injured, and passengers were taken off the plane.

“This incident was unrelated to weather,” spokeswoman Shannon Sumrall told News 2.

Further details weren’t released.