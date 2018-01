LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run crash in Lawrence County Friday morning.

It happened near Revilo Road and Blooming Grove Road.

Deputies with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating.

No additional information was immediately released.

Alert 🚨in Lawrence County: Hit and Run Fatality Involving a Pedestrian. Location is Revilo Rd/Blooming Grove Rd. More details to be released as the investigation continues. Be mindful of emergency workers and vehicles in this area as you drive. — THPLawrenceburg (@THPLawrencebur) January 12, 2018