10-car crash closes overpass from I-65 South to Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The overpass off-ramp from Interstate 65 South to Briley Parkway was closed Friday.

Metro police told News 2 at least 10 cars crashed around 1:30 p.m. as the bridge froze over.

At least one person was transported to a nearby hospital, but it’s not yet known how seriously they were hurt.

The overpass remains closed and is expected to reopen around 3 p.m. Northbound traffic is not affected.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route and avoid driving as much as possible as winter weather sweeps across Tennessee.

