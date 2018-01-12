Greer Stadium redevelopment plans halted after archaeology report released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cloud Hill Partnership announced Friday that they have formally withdrawn from the contract awarded by Metro for the Greer Stadium project after an archaeology report was released by the city.

The partnership released a statement on the matter:

The Cloud Hill Partnership was formed to rethink the way we build communities by attracting new sources of socially minded, private capital to address the changing realities of cities in the 21st century,” said Bert Mathews, principal of the Cloud Hill Partnership. After several months of studying the extremely challenging site since being awarded the contract in May, it has become clear that several issues, including the appropriate yet still uncertain approach to archaeology based on the recent report released by the city, have become more complex than anticipated. We have, therefore, concluded that our proposal is no longer viable and must be withdrawn. We sincerely hope that Greer will become a place that serves the many diverse needs and interests of the surrounding neighbors and residents, and in which people from every neighborhood in Nashville will be welcome and safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The Cloud Hill Partnership’s withdrawal comes after the city released the archaeology report on the Greer Stadium site.

The report shows that after a survey of the area, there have been undisturbed soils on the sight. That combined with the historical record of the site indicated that slaves were likely buried in those areas during the construction of Fort Negley.

RELATED: Group eyes state ruling to bar development near Fort Negley

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry released a statement praising The Cloud Hill Partnership for stepping up to the challenge of redeveloping the site.

Nearly a year ago, the city of Nashville asked the community to present their best ideas and vision for how to use the Greer Stadium site in a way that would address many of the needs of our community, such as active park space, greenways, affordable housing, artist and creative maker space, and more. The Cloud Hill Partnership put forward a wonderful proposal that even critics thought would be a welcome addition to the community, if perhaps at another site. I regret that we will not be able to move forward with this project, but I want to thank them for stepping up and helping us see what a sustainable, responsible, and equitable development could look like on this land. The likelihood of graves means that we should reassess plans for this site so as to better honor and preserve the history of the men and women who died in the construction of a fort that helped save the Union,” said Mayor Barry. As we move forward, I want to see that whatever happens with the Greer Stadium site will honor that history, while bringing the community together around a shared vision. I have faith in the ability of all stakeholders to work together to identify and coalesce around this vision.

According to a release from the Mayor’s office, no park construction or demolition will take place until proper plans and approvals are made for an alternative vision for the site.