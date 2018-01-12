Garth Brooks will perform for Alive at the Bluebird concert series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 25th annual Alive at the Bluebird concert series, benefiting Alive Hospice, has been sold out almost every night since it kicked off last week.

Organizers announced Friday that country music icon Garth Brooks will join Kent Blazy, Pat Alger, Victoria Shaw, and Tony Arata for an Alive concert at the Bluebird Cafe at 9 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Seats for the performance are $250 and pre-paid advance reservations can only be made through Bluebird Cafe’s website beginning Jan. 18 at 8 a.m.

Brooks has history at the Bluebird Cafe. He was signed by Capitol Records after a 1988 performance at the venue.