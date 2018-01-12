Franklin man wanted for attempted homicide surrenders

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for attempted criminal homicide in Franklin surrendered to authorities Friday.

Police said Marquece Crawford, who is accused of shooting into a car occupied by three people, surrendered to police just one day after officers issued warrants for his arrest.

Crawford is being charged with three counts of attempted criminal homicide. He is being held on $900,000 bond and is due in court on Jan. 25 at 1 p.m.

