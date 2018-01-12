Donelson Pike bank robbed; Metro police search for suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify the man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank on Donelson Pike Friday morning.

The robbery happened at 9:15 a.m. when police say the man, who was white and wore black clothing, passed a teller a money demand note.

No weapon was seen. He is believed to have fled in a small older white car.

Anyone recognizing the robber from the attached surveillance photographs is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.