Donelson Pike bank robbed; Metro police search for suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify the man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank on Donelson Pike Friday morning.
The robbery happened at 9:15 a.m. when police say the man, who was white and wore black clothing, passed a teller a money demand note.
No weapon was seen. He is believed to have fled in a small older white car.
Anyone recognizing the robber from the attached surveillance photographs is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.