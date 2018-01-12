Crews combat icy roads across Middle Tennessee

There are multiple videos inside this story. Click here to watch them all from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are out across Middle Tennessee combating problem areas before the anticipated first snow of the season later Friday.

Bridges and overpasses will ice over first, and then secondary roads. Major highways could also see significant problems, especially as the sun sets and temperatures drop into the teens overnight.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has been out salting major thoroughfares for hours ahead of the snow. Crews will continue to be on the roads all day and night. Click here to view the TDOT SmartWay map.

“Here in Nashville we started salting around 5 a.m. We weren’t able to pre-treat the roads with brine because of all of the rain ahead of the system. What we wanted to do was get out there before it started freezing and kind of do makeshift brine,” a TDOT spokesperson said. “What we do not like is ice. Once the ice sets in and it gets really cold, there’s not much we can do about it.”

TDOT says anyone who does not have to be out on the roads should not be.

—-

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Stay up to date with the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Check the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.