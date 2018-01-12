5-year-old, 8-year-old among victims in triple murder, carjacking in north Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five people were shot Friday afternoon in two separate shootings that were connected by one suspect.

Among those shot, three were killed including 5-year-old Samaii Daniel , 8-year-old Sammarre Daniel, and 70-year-old Robert Payne.

Metro Police have arrested 24-year-old Queshan Brooks in connection with the shootings.

Investigators say the situation began at a home on Jenkins Court in North Nashville around 4 p.m.

Authorities told News 2 that when they arrived, a 45-year-old Darnykka Daniel, the suspect’s step mother, and her two young daughters were found shot in the front yard.

Samaii Daniel was pronounced dead. Sammarre Daniel was transported to Vanderbilt University Children’s Hospital where she later died. Darnykka Daniel is in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Metro Police said it appears to be a domestic violence situation.

“While our domestic violence division is well trained it’s difficult for any officer who comes upon a child,” said police spokesperson Kris Mumford. “A deceased child in this kind of violence.”

According to police, Brooks ran away after the shooting and carjacked two men in a gold Impala on 10th Avenue North. Brooks shot both the driver, Robert Payne and passenger, 52-year-old Patrick Hancock was shot in the arm and pistol whipped. Payne died from his injuries

A short time later, officers found the Impala sideways on Interstate 40 at 51st Avenue. The officers reportedly saw footsteps in the snow that led them to the 24-year-old, who was arrested at the scene.

“The officer rolled up on it and saw it sideways on the interstate and recognized the stolen vehicle,” Mumford said. “All precincts were looking for this car. It was great police work and the weather and the snow and tracks did assist.”

A look at Brooks’ criminal history in Davidson County shows he was already facing an aggravated assault charge for attacking his ex-girlfriend back in September.

A court document shows Brooks pointed a gun at his ex and “threatened to shoot the victim and everyone else in the residence.”

Brooks will be charged with three counts of murder.

We don’t yet know how Brooks is related to the 45-year-old victim from the shooting Friday night.