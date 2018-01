NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in North Nashville.

It happened at 4 p.m. at a home on Jenkins Court in the Cumberland Gardens neighborhood off Buchanan Street.

Metro police said all three victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. An update on their conditions was not released.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details weren’t immediately known.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.