2 injured in 10-vehicle crash on I-24 on Kentucky state line

HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were injured in a 10-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

According to Kentucky State Police, it happened around 3 p.m. near mile marker 91 near Fort Campbell.

The situation began as a single-vehicle crash that hit a cable barrier in eastbound lanes. As a trooper was investigating the scene, a Nissan Rogue lost control in the middle of the road.

This led to a domino effect, and several other vehicles were unable to stop, hitting each other.

Only the driver and passenger of the Rogue were injured. They were taken to Jennie Stuart Hospital in Hopkinsville. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Eastbound were shut down until at least 7 p.m.