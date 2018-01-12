2 in custody after multiple cars burglarized at Madison apartments

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were arrested in Madison early Friday morning after seven vehicles were burglarized.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Orchard Park Apartments on Sealey Drive.

An alert citizen saw the men breaking into cars in the parking lot and called police.

When officers arrived at the complex, the men took off running. Police set up a perimeter and took both men into custody.

Officers found items that had been stolen from the vehicles in a vehicle belonging to one of the men.

Officers also found a handgun one of the men had thrown into a nearby dumpster as they ran.

The men face charges of burglary, theft, evading police and weapons possession.

No additional information was released.