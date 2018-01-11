WINTER STORM WATCH: Mix of ice, snow expected Friday in Middle Tennessee, Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hazardous travel conditions are expected Friday as winter weather blitzes Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky with an icy, snowy mix.

A Winter Storm Watch in in effect for areas west of I-65 in Middle Tennessee as well as locations in southern Kentucky. This will be the zone with the highest impact. For Nashville and areas east of I-65 a Winter Weather Advisory is issued for a lower impact. Whether your location is under a watch or advisory, take this seriously because everyone should pick up ice and snow, just at different amounts. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

All of this begins Friday morning as a period of heavy rain before a change to ice then snow. Areas of freezing rain as well as sleet start around the Tennessee River mid-morning Friday. Ice expands to areas such as Hopkinsville, Clarksville, and Ashland City before noon. As much as 0.2″ of ice could accumulate for areas west of I-65. Ice moves into Nashville around noon then shifts towards the plateau a few hours later.

Ice will accumulate on bridges and overpasses first, then secondary street, and finally major thoroughfares such as I-40 and I-24. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Even colder air wraps into the storm changing ice over to all snow. Snow can be heavy at times and will last from the afternoon to late evening before exiting.

On top of the ice accumulations, snow amounts should be minor south towards Alabama. Around 1 inch for Nashville and areas along I-40. Highest accumulations of snow fall in Clarksville to Hopkinsville and Elkton. Around 1-2 inches possible.

Travel is not advised Friday afternoon or evening due to our expected weather conditions. Once the storm is gone Friday night, cold air stays locked in place with highs in the 30s, lows drop to the teens over the weekend to early next week.

