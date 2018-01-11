VIDEO: National Weather Service continues tracking winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Weather Service is eagerly monitoring models ahead of Friday’s wintry blast.

Sam Shamburger, lead forecaster with NWS, says that a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will impact travel across the area.

Thursday night, northwestern counties were under a winter storm warning. Shamburger says this is because the cold front will hit there sooner.

“The Clarksville area, Dover, down to Waverly, Dickson,” Shamburger explained. “Those areas are gonna see quite a bit of ice and snow tomorrow.”

