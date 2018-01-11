Titans to play Chargers in London next season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Football League announced the Titans will play the Chargers at London’s Wembley Stadium next season.

The game date has not been finalized, but is expected to be during week seven (Oct. 21) or eight (Oct. 28) of the season.

It’ll be the first regular season game for the franchise at an overseas stadium. As the Houston Oilers, the franchise played preseason games in Tokyo and Mexico City.

“We are excited as a franchise to be playing in London as part of the NFL’s International Series,” said Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk. “There is a great relationship developing between Nashville and London with music being the common thread. We are looking forward to showcasing our team to the NFL fans in London and throughout Europe.”

The NFL launched the International Series in 2007, with a regular season game between Miami and the New York Giants at Wembley Stadium.

Between 2007 to 2017, there have been 21 games played in London, with 18 of the games played at Wembley and three played at Twickenham Stadium.