Titans fans arrive in New England ahead of playoff game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – No one outside the Titans and their fans believed they would be matched up against the New England Patriots in the second round of the NFL playoffs.

Many analysts picked the Kansas City Chiefs to be the team playing the Patriots, but that’s not the case as the Titans take on the Patriots on Saturday.

Many fans made the trip to Kansas City, but the ones who didn’t, like Michael Schimmer said he watched the last game in a bar and the excitement has been building back in Nashville.

“Each game more fans are showing up to watch the Titans,” said Schimmer. “I got to the bar an hour early to make sure we got seats and there were a lot of people.”

This week nothing has changed as many analysts are once again not giving the Titans a chance, but if your quarterback can throw a touchdown to himself, the question is why can’t they beat Tom Brady and the Patriots?

Our boys in blue take on the New England Patriots this Saturday night at 7 p.m. They’re only two wins away from the big game.

