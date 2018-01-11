TDOT assures it’s all ready to clear snow, ice across state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is ready to clear roads of snow and ice on Friday.

Winter weather is expected across much of the state and southern Kentucky beginning early Friday morning.

TDOT says it has replenished their salt supplies across all 95 counties, and crews have readied snow plows and brine trucks.

“We begin our winter preparations months in advance,” TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said. “Our salt bins and our brine are fully stocked, and our employees are ready to mobilize in the event of inclement weather. Clearing our roadways as soon as we can is vital to keeping motorists safe and traffic moving in Tennessee.”

The department says it currently has over 229,000 tons of salt and more than 1.6 million gallons of salt brine ready for use.

When snow hits Tennessee, TDOT ice and snow removal teams focus first on clearing interstates and heavily traveled state routes and will specifically target areas vulnerable to freezing, such as hills, curves, ramps, bridges and interchanges.

During prolonged weather events, crews may have to clear roadways repeatedly.

