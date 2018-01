KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police said an officer was shot Thursday night in front of a northeast Knoxville shopping center and the suspect is still on the run.

The shooting was reported just after 8:30 p.m. near Target on Washington Pike.

The Knoxville Police Department says the officer has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

