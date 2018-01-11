Store-brand ice cream bars recalled for Listeria concerns

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WATE) – Several grocery store chains are recalling ice cream bars that may be contaminated with Listeria.
The bars were manufactured by Fieldbrook Foods Corporation between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of last year. The bars have sell by dates of January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018.
The company says routine testing found Listeria in a few ice cream bar samples. They say there is no evidence of contamination before October 31, but the company extended the recall back to January 1 as a precaution.
No illnesses have been reported.
Customers who have bought these ice cream bars are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
They were sold at various stores under various brand names. For example, ice cream bars sold at Kroger were under the Kroger Arctic Blasters brand name.
The following stores and brands are included in the recall:
|Merchant
|Brand
|Merchant
|Brand
|Acme
|Lucerne
|Ralphs
|Kroger
|ALDI
|Sundae Shoppe
|Safeway (DC/DE/FL/MD/VA)
|Lucerne
|Amigo(Puerto Rico Only)
|Great Value
|Save-A-Lot
|World’s Fair
|Bi Lo
|Southern Home
|Shaws
|Lucerne
|BJ’s
|Wellsley Farms
|Shoprite
|Polar Express
|Demoulas
|Market Basket
|Shoprite
|Shoprite
|Dillon
|Kroger
|Smart & Final
|First Street
|Dollar Tree
|Party Treat
|Smiths
|Kroger
|Econo (Puerto Rico Only)
|Econo
|Star
|Lucerne
|Food 4 Less
|Kroger
|Stater
|Stater
|Fred Meyer
|Kroger
|Stop N Shop
|Ahold symbol
|Frys
|Kroger
|Tops
|Tops
|Giant
|Ahold symbol
|Various
|Food Club
|Giant Eagle
|Giant Eagle
|Various
|Stoneridge
|Harveys
|Southern Home
|Various
|Hagan
|Jewel
|Lucerne
|Various
|Greens
|King Soopers
|Kroger
|Various
|Hood
|Kroger
|Kroger
|Various
|Stoneridge
|Meijer
|Purple Cow
|Walmart (Puerto Rico Only)
|Great Value
|Price Chopper
|PIC
|Weis
|Weis
|Price Rite
|Price Rite
|Winn Dixie
|Winn Dixie