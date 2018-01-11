Search underway on Center Hill Lake for missing fisherman

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for a 66-year-old man who did not return from a fishing trip on Center Hill Lake on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported it became involved in the search for the Putnam County man around 5:30 p.m. that day.

His truck and trailer were found at the Hurricane Boat ramp, and his boat was recovered from the water around 7:30 p.m.

TWRA officers and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies searched late in the night and resumed early Thursday morning.

The man’s identity wasn’t known. No additional information was released.