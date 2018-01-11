Rutherford County prepared for Friday’s forecasted winter weather

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – While Rutherford County is not expected to see the worst of the forecasted winter weather Friday, preparations are still underway.

At the Rutherford County Emergency Operations Center, the emergency management director participated in a conference call briefing with the National Weather Service and other EMAs across Middle Tennessee Thursday. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

The city of Murfreesboro will treat its own streets and state road crews will take care of state routes and the interstate.

Workers are ready for whatever amount of ice and snow will hit the area. Several salt trucks were pre-loaded and are being kept inside to prevent the rain from soaking the salt.

The city also has purchased and installed their own brine making machine.

“We do have a few trucks, new trucks, that we got in last year that have the capability of placing brine down and salt at the same time. What it does is it runs salt through a hopper and brine. It has a spray injection type system in it, which really is a pre-wet system, that moisturizes the salt as it comes out the back of the truck, which helps breaks down the salt and helps it stick to the road, so we will be using that tomorrow,” explained Raymond Hillis.

“Even when the temperature drops below the active working temperature of the salt, it will add to some traction. But I want to urge people to just stay home. There’s 600 to 700 miles we are responsible for taking care of and obviously, we can’t get to them all at once,” said Rutherford County Road Superintendent Greg Brooks.

Rutherford County Schools are closed Friday. School officials spent the day monitoring both local and national weather channels and radars to see when the ice and snow is expected to make it to Rutherford County. Visit wkrn.com/closings for a full list of school closures and delays.

They also rely on Rutherford County sheriff’s deputies who are their eyes and ears on the streets.

School officials also reach out to neighboring cities and counties before making the tough decision to close schools or not.

“We talk to other counties, especially in this case those that are west of us, so that we can see if it’s hitting them yet, what are they are experiencing, that kind of thing. Al those factors go into it,” explained James Evans, spokesman for Rutherford County Schools.

“The worst thing we can do is to say we are not going to have school tomorrow and then nothing happens and parents are scrambling to try find child care or they’re upset maybe because they have to miss work,” he continued.

Evans added they want to protect our instructional time with students, so they don’t make the decision lightly.

