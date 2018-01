NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Richview Middle School in Montgomery County was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat Thursday morning.

The threat was reported to school officials around 7 a.m.

Students were moved to nearby Clarksville High School while authorities conducted a search of the property.

The building was deemed clear of any threat and students were allowed back into class around 7:45 a.m.

No additional information was released.