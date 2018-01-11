News 2 makes friendly wager on Titans, Patriots playoff game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the Titans prepare to take on the New England Patriots Saturday, WKRN’s sister station WPRI has challenged News 2 to a friendly wager.

We won our last wager with Buffalo, so now we're making another ahead of this weekend's Patriots game against the Tennessee Titans. We can almost taste the Nashville hot chicken already! pic.twitter.com/5U4d8ihzYT — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) January 11, 2018

WPRI has offered the New England delicacies of lobster and clam chowder if the Patriots lose in exchange for a taste of Nashville’s Hot Chicken if they win.

“It’s really a moot point, Patriots are going to win like they always do this time of year,” said the team at WPRI.

“We wanted to give you tips on how to eat true Nashville Hot Chicken, but you won’t need it,” said New England native Neil Orne.

Meteorologist Jared Plushnick has issued a weather alert for the New England area as Hurricane Mariota approaches.

Our boys in blue take on the New England Patriots this Saturday night at 7 p.m. They’re only two wins away from the big game.

News 2 will have team coverage all week from both Nashville and New England as Reporter Brent Remadna travels to Massachusetts on Thursday with Sports Director Cory Curtis travelling up this Saturday.

The first Titans Playoff Fever Pregame Special takes place this Thursday night from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The second will take place this Saturday just before the big game from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

And after the game Saturday night, News 2 will also air a Titans Live Postgame Special immediately after.

In anticipation of the game, News 2 will also be holding a “Blue Out” all day Friday. We’ll all be wearing blue to work and we encourage you to do so, too!

