Nashville airport sets new record with 14.1M passengers in 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville International Airport set a new all-time passenger record last year, serving 14 million passengers.

According to airport officials, a total of 14,134,448 passengers traveled to and from BNA, which is a nearly 9 percent increase from 2016.

“The growth we are seeing year-after-year at BNA is a testament to Nashville’s popularity and the robust business climate here, as well as a strong reminder and affirmation of the need to expand our airport,” Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority president and CEO Doug Kreulen said.

BNA is currently served by 14 airlines and offers 450 daily flights. The airport also provides nonstop air service to more than 50 destinations.