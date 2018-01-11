Mt. Juliet emergency crews on standby for winter weather

JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet’s public safety and public works are preparing for Friday’s impending winter weather.

The city said in a release that public works will not be pretreating the roads due to the rain. Instead, there will staff on standby and salt trucks with snow removal equipment ready.

Wilson County Schools also announced that school will be closed Friday due to the winter weather threat. Visit wkrn.com/closings for a full list of school closures and delays.

Mt. Juliet Fire Department said that they would have volunteers placed on standby as well and will also have crews that have access to vehicles that can get to areas where travel might be difficult.

RELATED: WINTER STORM ALERT: Mix of ice, snow expected Friday in Tennessee, Kentucky

Mt. Juliet Police Department is discouraging travel on roadways at all Friday. They will also have extra officers on standby.

The City of Mt. Juliet said that all agencies, including Wilson County Emergency Management, are communicating and working together to ensure safety during the storm.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Stay up to date with the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Check the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.