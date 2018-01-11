Mike Fisher is Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame pro athlete of year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Nashville Predators forward Mike Fisher has been named the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame’s 2018 professional athlete of the year.

Fisher will receive the award June 16 at the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame’s annual induction banquet.

Fisher announced his retirement last year after serving as team captain for the Predators during their run to the Stanley Cup Final. Fisher had 18 goals and 24 assists last season while helping the Predators win the Western Conference title.

He had 276 goals and 309 assists in 1,088 career NHL regular-season games with the Predators and Ottawa Senators.

The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame is located inside the Bridgestone Arena, which is where the Predators play their home games.