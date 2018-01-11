Man wanted for Hermitage bank robbery

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify the man who robbed a Hermitage bank Thursday morning.

It happened at the Regions 4444 Lebanon Pike branch around 10 a.m.

Police said the man gave the teller a demand note and fled on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is around 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build. He has facial hair and was wearing tinted glasses and a gray and black hooded sweatshirt at the time.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online.