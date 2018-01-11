Man shot, wrecks car in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is injured after a shooting in Madison, police said.

Officers responded to the call a little after 9:45 p.m. Thursday evening in the Chesapeake Circle area of Madison.

Officers said when they arrived they found a wrecked Jeep Liberty with bullet holes in it. Officers said they also found blood in the vehicle.

Police, after canvassing the area, said they found the 28 year-old shooting victim with a gunshot wound to the elbow.

The victim was transported to Skyline Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating.

