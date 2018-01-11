Mae Beavers’ summit nixed over anti-Muslim concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee university has canceled a Republican candidate for governor’s summit amid criticisms that its speakers were anti-Muslim.

A campaign news release from ex-Sen. Mae Beavers says Trevecca Nazarene University canceled the Jan. 25 Homeland Security Summit.

Council on American-Islamic Relations spokesman Ibrahim Hopper tells The Tennessean the speakers were a “who’s who of Islamophobes,” including Bill French, under pen name Bill Warner, Cathy Hinners and John Guandolo.

Trevecca spokeswoman Mandy Crow told the newspaper the event appears to have an agenda beyond a political campaign, and would distract from Trevecca’s commitment to community building, education and support of diverse enrollment at the Christian school.

Beavers said Trevecca “abandoned Biblical principles in order embrace political correctness.” Beavers, one of five major Republicans and two Democrats running for governor, attended Trevecca.