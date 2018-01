MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting prompted heavy police presence Thursday morning with Metro officers drawing their weapons outside a Madison business.

Police responded to the Dollar General Store on Dickerson Pike just after 10 a.m.

News 2 has learned at least two gunshot victims were found at the scene.

Nearby Bellshire Elementary school was placed on a lockdown as a precaution.

