NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home on Granny White Pike caught fire early Thursday evening, injuring at least one person.

Firefighters were called to the home not far from Old Hickory Boulevard around 5:20 p.m.

Joseph Pleasant, spokesman for the Nashville Fire Department, told News 2 one person was transported to a nearby hospital.

Further details have yet to be released.

