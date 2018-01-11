High chairs recalled amid reports of front legs detaching

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A recall was issued this week for some high chairs after it was discovered the front legs can fall off.

It affects the Tuo Convertible High Chairs sold nationwide by Skip Hop, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Skip Hop has reportedly received 13 reports so far of the high chair’s legs detaching, resulting in at least two children being bruised.

About 7,900 chairs have been sold in the United States at Babies ”R” Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, Dillards and other children specialty stores, and online at Amazon.com and SkipHop.com from December 2016 through September 2017 for about $160.

The style numbers are 304200 and 304200CN with a date code found on the back of the chair as follows: HH102016, HH11/2016, HH3/2017 and HH4/2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Skip Hop for a free replacement.

You can contact Skip Hop toll-free at 888-282-4674 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. central Monday through Friday or online at www.skiphop.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.