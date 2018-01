FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are searching for man they said fired into an occupied car.

Police have issued three attempted criminal homicide warrants for 22-year-old Marquece Crawford.

Officers said Crawford fired multiple shots into a car occupied by three people after an argument on Jan. 4.

Police said Crawford is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.