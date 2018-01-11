Dr. Jan Baldwin, Davidson Academy, January 11, 2018

Dr. Jan Baldwin is the lower school principal at Davidson Academy in Nashville.
She’s been with the school for 37 years, helping students and teachers reach their full potential.
Despite a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, peers say she’s unstoppable.
Her dedication to the school is immeasurable.
So we honor Dr. Jan Baldwin as our News 2 Educator of the Week.
