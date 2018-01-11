City of Clarksville prepares for Friday’s winter storm

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Clarksville says it’s prepared for the winter storm headed our way on Friday.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County school district has already closed as a precaution, and the county is under a Winter Storm Warning. Visit wkrn.com/closings for a full list of school closures and delays.

Rain is expected to move through our region beginning around daybreak, and as the temperature drops, it will turn to freezing rain and sleet by mid-morning. After that, it’s expected to snow through Friday evening.

City officials say the street department is equipped with 24 dump trucks fitted with snow plows and salt boxes, as well as 6 lighter trucks with the same equipment.

The trucks will hit the streets around 5 a.m. Friday as necessary.

In Clarksville, most of the main roads — Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Madison Street and Fort Campbell Boulevard, for example — are state highways, with snow removal managed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Regional TDOT equipment first deploys to clear Interstate 24 and then moves to state highways.

The Clarksville Street Department focuses first on city thoroughfares and hilly areas, and then spreads its efforts to subdivisions and residential streets.

The Clarksville Transit System will continue its regular route service for as long as possible, but if road conditions worsen, it will implement a “snow routes” plan, whereby buses avoid hilly areas and stay on the main roads. Riders should check www.rideCTS.com or the CTS Facebook page for updates.

