Cheatham County authorities search for ‘dangerous’ juvenile

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) –Authorities in Cheatham County are searching for a missing juvenile they describe as dangerous.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office reported Brooklyn Widener escaped from a DCS facility in Memphis on Dec. 12.

Brooklyn could possibly be in possession of stolen firearms. Her age was not released.

She is believed to now be in the Pleasant View, Joelton or Goodlettsville areas.

Brooklyn has cut her hair short to disguise herself from law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098.