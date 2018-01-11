Brentwood police investigating robbery at Kroger Pharmacy

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Brentwood police are investigating a robbery at a Kroger Pharmacy.

Police said they responded to a robbery call at the Kroger Pharmacy on Franklin Road at 9 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Police said when they got there; they discovered the man had fled on foot.

Officers said the suspect approached the clerk from behind as she was closing the pharmacy.

Police said the suspect, wearing a surgical mask, forced the clerk to open a safe at gunpoint. The safe had multiple prescription medications in it.

After taking the prescriptions, the suspect fled the store on foot.

The man is described as a black man, five feet seven to five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, jeans, a blue cap, and white surgical mask.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160.