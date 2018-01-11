3 arrested after pursuit ends on Ellington Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A traffic stop turned into a police pursuit in East Nashville early Thursday morning.

It began with a traffic stop on South Eighth Street at Shelby Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Metro police said officers attempted to stop a red Chevy Cruz after the people inside the car were seen openly displaying handguns.

The suspects fled northbound onto Ellington Parkway and attempted to exit at Hart Lane when the vehicle struck a curb, according to police.

The car became inoperable and three occupants of the car were taken into custody without incident.

Two firearms were found inside the vehicle. All three suspects are facing multiple charges.

No additional information was released.