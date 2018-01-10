Want to go to the Super Bowl? Watch the playoff games downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some of downtown Nashville’s biggest names are teaming up to throw massive watch parties for the NFL playoff games and Super Bowl.

The fun continues this Saturday as the Tennessee Titans take on the New England Patriots in Massachusetts. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

If you want to watch the big game in person, choose your pick. The parties are being hosted at Tootsie’s, Rippy’s, Honky Tonk Central, and The Diner.

And the best part? Someone will win four tickets to the Super Bowl next month.

Each location will draw a qualifier at the end of each quarter of every playoff game. The grand prize winner will be determined at Rippy’s during halftime of the Pro Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 28. The winner and three friends will get to take a private jet bound for the big game in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.

There are 4 venues and 24 quarters (6 games). That makes 96 qualifiers.

The contest locations are on the third floor of Tootsie’s, Rippy’s, and Honky Tonk Central, as well as the second and sixth floors of The Diner.

You must be 21 or older to enter. The trip is non-transferable and tickets can’t be sold. Everyone going on the trip must have an ID to board the plane.

During all of the upcoming watch parties, there will be a $29 bucket special on Bud & Bud Light.

The parties, which benefit the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, is sponsored by Bud Light, Budweiser, 104.5 The Zone, and Midday 180.

News 2 is hosting two pregame specials ahead of the big game–one Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. and another just before the game Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

We’ll also have postgame coverage, win or lose. Click here to read more.