Titans say DeMarco Murray won’t play again, out for Patriots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – DeMarco Murray won’t be playing Saturday against the New England Patriots.

The Tennessee Titans made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday.

This will be third straight week the running back won’t be taking the field after a knee injury in late December. He missed the final regular season game against Jacksonville and now both postseason playoff games.

Details on exactly what’s wrong with Murray’s knee still aren’t known. The Titans will rely on will rely on Derrick Henry once again.