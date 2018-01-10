Titans now on deck to stop Patriots’ mountain: Rob Gronkowski

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans are a massive underdog against the Patriots this Saturday. Some of the challenges are bigger than others–and one is certainly much taller.

When you play the Patriots, the words “best ever” come up a lot, referring to head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady… and then there’s Rob Gronkowski.

The guy is a mountain at 6 feet 6 inches tall and 265 pounds—and he unquestionably Brady’s favorite target.

He has over 1,000 yards again this year alone, along with 8 touchdowns.

Stopping Gronkowski is something teams have tried to do for a decade and failed, and now the Titans are on deck.

“You know, we’ve had this discussion before. We play great athletes every week. Some of them are going to produce. You just can’t let them dominate the game. You can’t let them take the game over,” said Dick LeBeau, Titans defensive coordinator.

“I fear nobody! So, I’m a football player, he’s a football player. Yeah, he’s a great tight end; he’s one of the best right now. I know it, he knows it, the team knows it,” said Jayon Brown, linebacker.

News 2 is hosting two pregame specials ahead of the big game–one Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. and another just before the game Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

We’ll also have postgame coverage, win or lose. Click here to read more.