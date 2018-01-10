Suspect wanted in burglary of business near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are hoping the public can help identify the man who broke into a Nashville business.

Police said the suspect smashed out the front window of Kranky Chef on Lafayette Street before daybreak Tuesday morning.

Several items were stolen, including a television.

The burglar is a balding black man with a beard who appeared to have been wearing pajama pants and a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone recognizing him from the attached surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers are eligible for a cash reward.