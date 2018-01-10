Stolen gun found in Lawrence County creek; Search is on for more

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lawrence County investigators spent Wednesday on the river searching for stolen guns.

The search at Shoal Creek comes in the wake of last week’s arrest of two accused car burglars.

That’s where investigators say suspects James Moore, 20, and Brady Atwell, 19, tossed them during their alleged burglary spree.

So far, the only stolen gun discovered is a Ruger 10/22 rifle, which was covered in mud after sinking to the bottom of the creek.

It was spotted by a fisherman this past weekend, and it wasn’t long before the Lawrenceburg Fire Department’s swift water rescue team was doing grid searches through the water.

“We don’t want to put a diver in the water right now because the water is so cold. We’ve dove in 34 degree water before looking for bodies and weapons,” said fire chief Jay Moore.

In addition to the rifle, investigators believe there could be as many as 8 more guns out there.

“The assumption was to get rid of them, so when we caught them, they wouldn’t have the weapons with them,” explained Sgt. Daniel Kellum.

As for Moore and Atwell, investigators believe the two could be responsible for as many as a dozen burglaries.

The men currently face three counts of burglary and two counts of theft each. Both are being held at the Lawrence County Detention Center under a $32,000 bond.

Moore and Atwell will additionally face two counts of aggravated burglary, eleven counts of burglary, and eleven counts of theft. These cases will be presented through the Lawrence County Grand Jury.

Investigation into the matter continues and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with any information concerning these thefts or any other illegal activity is encouraged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department 931-762-3626 or the Criminal Investigation Division 931-762-1608.