SNOW: First snowfall expected Friday for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Here we go! Have the shovels and sleds ready!

Middle Tennessee’s first widespread accumulating snow of the season is on schedule to arrive Friday. This will not be a blockbuster event, but travel could turn hazardous quickly.

Currently, the storm is out west and before the winter weather arrives, the next couple of days feel more like spring as highs reach the 60s. By Friday morning, a fight between spring and winter ensue. We are on the battleground. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Ahead of the cold air, temperatures remain above freezing Friday morning with heavy rain spreading all across the area. During the late morning and afternoon, below freezing air shuttles in and the switch over begins. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Before the full change to snow, a brief period of freezing rain and sleet come into the mix making roads icy. By afternoon and early evening, everyone transitions to periods of snow. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

At the onset, snow likely melts when reaching the ground due to our recent warm spell. As Canadian air continues to rush in, surfaces turn cold enough that snow accumulates. At this time, a light coasting could accumulate by the Alabama boarder with more towards Nashville, with heavier amounts to the north and west.

The map is an EARLY look to give you a heads up about our winter weather potential. Numbers and locations of heaviest snow can change as new information comes in. Nonetheless, this is how it looks right now.

Once the storm wraps up early Saturday morning, arctic air locks in for the long haul with highs in the 30s and lower in the teens.

