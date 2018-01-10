Predators hold on for 2-1 win over Edmonton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators will enjoy their 5 game break, but before they’d get to rest and relax, they’d have a meeting on home ice with the Edmonton Oiliers.

The Preds, who have been struggling with getting off to fast starts, had no problem doing that tonight, going on to win 2-1.

Craig Smith started things off on an early power play scoring a rebound goal to make it 1-0 Nashville. It didn’t take much time for their next goal to come courtesy of Viktor Arvidsson who tipped it in for the Predators 2-0 lead.

The Oiliers would score one in the 2nd period, that was credited to Connor McDavid to make it a one goal game.

Nashville has won 11 consecutive games against Edmonton, its longest active winning streak against an opponent.

Nashville’s streak began with a 4-1 win over Edmonton on Oct. 29, 2014.

During the streak, the Preds have outscored the Oilers 33-13 and limited them to two-or-fewer goals 10 times, including four shutouts.

Nashville will now embark on a five-day break with their next game coming on Jan. 16 versus Vegas.