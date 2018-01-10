Police: Friend stabs man in the neck near Printer’s Alley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested in downtown Nashville early Wednesday morning for allegedly stabbing a friend with a can opener.

The man was stabbed in the neck around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Church Street and Fourth Avenue North.

Metro police said the victim was stabbed in the neck with a military-style can opener, which was recovered near the crime scene.

The victim was taken to TriStar Centennial Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Metro police canvassed the area and found the suspect, identified as James Shrum, and took him into custody. Shrum is said to be an acquaintance of the victim.

According to an arrest warrant, Shrum ran up behind the victim and cut him across the throat for “no reason.”

Shrum was booked into the Metro jail and charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.